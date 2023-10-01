Mafia Secrets – August/September 2023

Caught on the lot

October 2023

Bryan "Boss Man" Martin

Busted! Have you ever been worried about being in the right place at exactly the right time? Well, m
Robert Esler

Features

In Memory

Robert Esler joined OOIDA’s Board of Directors in 1980 and remained in that role until he passed away on July 29, 2023 at the age of 77.

By Land Line Staff | October 2023

Truckers for Troops

Features

Truckers for Troops readies for 2023 campaign

Fundraising efforts like Truckers for Troops allow the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Mo., to offer services such as a commissary day each month.

By SJ Munoz | October 2023

trucks

Features

Mini trucks draw big interest

Texas RC Mini Truckers was created via social media as a way to help support and plan events for scale trucking in and around Texas.

By SJ Munoz | October 2023

trucker

Features

The sexy side of trucking

A radio station recently crowned the “Sexiest Trucker in Kentucky and Indiana.” Find out the story behind the contest and who took home the crown.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 2023