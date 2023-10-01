The future of the fight

Land Line
October 2023
Ryan Witkowski
Features
Robert Esler joined OOIDA’s Board of Directors in 1980 and remained in that role until he passed away on July 29, 2023 at the age of 77.
By Land Line Staff | October 2023
Trucker Josh Gentry recently set out on a haul that most can only dream of. Find out what – and who – he’s hauling and why he says the opportunity has been “surreal.”
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2023
Fundraising efforts like Truckers for Troops allow the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Mo., to offer services such as a commissary day each month.
By SJ Munoz | October 2023
Texas RC Mini Truckers was created via social media as a way to help support and plan events for scale trucking in and around Texas.
