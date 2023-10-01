Have your say on Election Day

October 2023

Keith Goble

|

The upcoming fall elections will be hard-pressed to generate as much attention as a year ago. At tha
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Voter registration

Business

Your vote matters

Election Day is quickly approaching. If you are not already, it is important to get registered now to make your voice heard.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

absentee voting

Business

Plan to ensure your voice is heard

Absentee voting offers professional drivers a must-have method to make sure their voice is heard at home on Election Day.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

truckers

Business

Truckers act to make a difference

OOIDA offers resources communicating essential information for keeping truckers informed about important issues.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

transportation

Business

Voters in multiple states to decide on transportation questions

Voters in states and locales around the country will decide this fall whether to authorize additional transportation funding.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.