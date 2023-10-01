From tragedy to awareness

Land Line
October 2023
•
Tyson Fisher
|
News
Regulators want to mandate AEBs on heavy-duty trucks. However, truck drivers are sharing their experiences about problems with the technology.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2023
A bill in the Senate aims to stop the FMCSA from implementing a speed limiter mandate. It’s called the DRIVE Act.
FMCSA said in March that it would address the lack of broker transparency. Months later, OOIDA is asking the agency to take action.
OOIDA, as well as hundreds of truck drivers, filed comments opposing any attempts by NHTSA to mandate side underride guards.
By Tyson Fisher | October 2023
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
