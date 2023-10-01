Truckers act to make a difference

October 2023

Keith Goble

|

Communication with elected officials is a task that demands persistence. Your livelihood depends on
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

election

Business

Have your say on Election Day

The fall elections are mere weeks away. Land Line provides essential information to help prepare voters. Be sure your voice is heard.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

Voter registration

Business

Your vote matters

Election Day is quickly approaching. If you are not already, it is important to get registered now to make your voice heard.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

absentee voting

Business

Plan to ensure your voice is heard

Absentee voting offers professional drivers a must-have method to make sure their voice is heard at home on Election Day.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

transportation

Business

Voters in multiple states to decide on transportation questions

Voters in states and locales around the country will decide this fall whether to authorize additional transportation funding.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.