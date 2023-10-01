In Memory
Robert E. Esler
Feb. 10, 1946 – July 29, 2023 Robert E. Esler of Taylor, Mich., was seated to the OOIDA Board of D
Features
Truckers for Troops readies for 2023 campaign
Fundraising efforts like Truckers for Troops allow the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Mo., to offer services such as a commissary day each month.
By SJ Munoz | October 2023
Features
Mini trucks draw big interest
Texas RC Mini Truckers was created via social media as a way to help support and plan events for scale trucking in and around Texas.
By SJ Munoz | October 2023
Features
The sexy side of trucking
A radio station recently crowned the “Sexiest Trucker in Kentucky and Indiana.” Find out the story behind the contest and who took home the crown.
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2023
Features
Jumpin’ Jamboree
Tens of thousands of people attended this year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truck Stop, more than the previous year.
By Tyson Fisher | October 2023