In Memory

Robert E. Esler

October 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Feb. 10, 1946 – July 29, 2023 Robert E. Esler of Taylor, Mich., was seated to the OOIDA Board of D
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Truckers for Troops

Features

Truckers for Troops readies for 2023 campaign

Fundraising efforts like Truckers for Troops allow the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Mo., to offer services such as a commissary day each month.

By SJ Munoz | October 2023

trucks

Features

Mini trucks draw big interest

Texas RC Mini Truckers was created via social media as a way to help support and plan events for scale trucking in and around Texas.

By SJ Munoz | October 2023

trucker

Features

The sexy side of trucking

A radio station recently crowned the “Sexiest Trucker in Kentucky and Indiana.” Find out the story behind the contest and who took home the crown.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 2023

Walcott Truckers Jamboree

Features

Jumpin’ Jamboree

Tens of thousands of people attended this year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truck Stop, more than the previous year.

By Tyson Fisher | October 2023