Podcast: Veterans Community Project has gone to the dogs – and it’s a good thing

The Veterans Community Project is unique among similar programs. It doesn’t just allow dogs into its communities – it welcomes them. Also, Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation tells us about the importance of creating a business plan and how people can avoid being part of the 50% of businesses that fail by their fifth year. And spot freight volume increased 2.6% week over week. We’ll have the latest on market conditions, including the ups and downs over the past two weeks, with Brent Hutto of TruckStop.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Veterans Community Project has gone to the dogs – and it’s a good thing

24:59 – The importance of creating a business plan

40:23 – Freight volume up on the spot market

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA denies an exemption request related to under-21 drivers. The U.S. Houses passes a USPS truck contractor bill. And Daimler previews its new battery-electric, autonomous truck model

Back to top

Veterans Community Project has gone to the dogs – and it’s a good thing

The Veterans Community Project is unique in that it doesn’t just allow dogs into its communities – it welcomes them. We continue our coverage of Military Appreciation Month by detailing why VCP decided to let pets in and how this has become vitally important to its mission.

Back to top

The importance of creating a business plan

The importance of creating a business plan is a topic OOIDA covered during one of the ProTalks at the Mid-America Trucking Show. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation tells us about the session and how people can avoid being part of the 50% of businesses that fail by their fifth year.

Back to top

Freight volume up on the spot market

Spot freight volume increased 2.6% week over week. We’ll have the latest on market conditions, including the ups and downs over the past two weeks, with Brent Hutto of TruckStop.

Back to top