Podcast: Veterans Community Project has gone to the dogs – and it’s a good thing

The Veterans Community Project is unique among similar programs. It doesn’t just allow dogs into its communities – it welcomes them. Also, Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation tells us about the importance of creating a business plan and how people can avoid being part of the 50% of businesses that fail by their fifth year. And spot freight volume increased 2.6% week over week. We’ll have the latest on market conditions, including the ups and downs over the past two weeks, with Brent Hutto of TruckStop.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA denies an exemption request related to under-21 drivers. The U.S. Houses passes a USPS truck contractor bill. And Daimler previews its new battery-electric, autonomous truck model
The Veterans Community Project is unique in that it doesn’t just allow dogs into its communities – it welcomes them. We continue our coverage of Military Appreciation Month by detailing why VCP decided to let pets in and how this has become vitally important to its mission.
The importance of creating a business plan is a topic OOIDA covered during one of the ProTalks at the Mid-America Trucking Show. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation tells us about the session and how people can avoid being part of the 50% of businesses that fail by their fifth year.
Spot freight volume increased 2.6% week over week. We’ll have the latest on market conditions, including the ups and downs over the past two weeks, with Brent Hutto of TruckStop.