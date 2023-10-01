Mini trucks draw big interest
Facebook group unites truck enthusiasts
•
|
Related Articles
Features
The future of the fight
Advocating for the rights of all truckers is the foundation of OOIDA. Looking toward the future, these fresh faces will play key roles in that fight.
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2023
Features
In Memory
Robert Esler joined OOIDA’s Board of Directors in 1980 and remained in that role until he passed away on July 29, 2023 at the age of 77.
By Land Line Staff | October 2023
Features
Trucker allows Alabama to ‘Roll On’
Trucker Josh Gentry recently set out on a haul that most can only dream of. Find out what – and who – he’s hauling and why he says the opportunity has been “surreal.”
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2023
Features
Truckers for Troops readies for 2023 campaign
Fundraising efforts like Truckers for Troops allow the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Mo., to offer services such as a commissary day each month.
By SJ Munoz | October 2023
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.