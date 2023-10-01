Jumpin’ Jamboree
Walcott Truckers Jamboree draws in more than 46,000 visitors this year
Related Articles
Features
The future of the fight
Advocating for the rights of all truckers is the foundation of OOIDA. Looking toward the future, these fresh faces will play key roles in that fight.
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2023
Features
In Memory
Robert Esler joined OOIDA’s Board of Directors in 1980 and remained in that role until he passed away on July 29, 2023 at the age of 77.
By Land Line Staff | October 2023
Features
Trucker allows Alabama to ‘Roll On’
Trucker Josh Gentry recently set out on a haul that most can only dream of. Find out what – and who – he’s hauling and why he says the opportunity has been “surreal.”
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2023
Features
Truckers for Troops readies for 2023 campaign
Fundraising efforts like Truckers for Troops allow the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Mo., to offer services such as a commissary day each month.
By SJ Munoz | October 2023
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.