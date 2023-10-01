Your vote matters
Plan to ensure your voice is heard
Absentee voting offers professional drivers a must-have method to make sure their voice is heard at home on Election Day.
By Keith Goble | October 2023
Voters in multiple states to decide on transportation questions
Voters in states and locales around the country will decide this fall whether to authorize additional transportation funding.
By Keith Goble | October 2023
A glimpse into the future of trucking?
The Nikola Tre battery-electric tractor was featured during a test drive in August at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich.
By Tom Berg | October 2023
Trucking & Taxes – October 2023
This edition of Trucking & Taxes outlines activities that increase your chances of being audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
By Barry G. Fowler | October 2023
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.