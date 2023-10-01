Avoiding a nightmare

OOIDA warns of new scam that ‘hijacks’ DOT numbers

October 2023

Ryan Witkowski

|

Carriers need to be ever-vigilant when it comes to shady characters and scams. The tactics deployed
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

election

Business

Have your say on Election Day

The fall elections are mere weeks away. Land Line provides essential information to help prepare voters. Be sure your voice is heard.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

Voter registration

Business

Your vote matters

Election Day is quickly approaching. If you are not already, it is important to get registered now to make your voice heard.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

absentee voting

Business

Plan to ensure your voice is heard

Absentee voting offers professional drivers a must-have method to make sure their voice is heard at home on Election Day.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

truckers

Business

Truckers act to make a difference

OOIDA offers resources communicating essential information for keeping truckers informed about important issues.

By Keith Goble | October 2023