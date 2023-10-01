Truckers for Troops readies for 2023 campaign

Land Line
October 2023
SJ Munoz
Features
Advocating for the rights of all truckers is the foundation of OOIDA. Looking toward the future, these fresh faces will play key roles in that fight.
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2023
Robert Esler joined OOIDA’s Board of Directors in 1980 and remained in that role until he passed away on July 29, 2023 at the age of 77.
By Land Line Staff | October 2023
Trucker Josh Gentry recently set out on a haul that most can only dream of. Find out what – and who – he’s hauling and why he says the opportunity has been “surreal.”
Texas RC Mini Truckers was created via social media as a way to help support and plan events for scale trucking in and around Texas.
By SJ Munoz | October 2023
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
