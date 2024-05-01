Are self-driving trucks really coming this time?
News
A new lease on life for truckers?
For decades, truck drivers have been victimized by predatory lease-purchase agreements. A task force aims to remove these predatory deals.
By Mark Schremmer | May 2024
News
Truckers on AEBs: Give me a break
The U.S. DOT appears poised to move forward with a final rule to require automatic emergency braking systems on heavy trucks.
By Mark Schremmer | May 2024
News
Overregulation hurts small businesses, congressman says
The Prove It Act was introduced in Congress as a way to protect small businesses from potential government overreach and overregulation.
By Mark Schremmer | May 2024
News
Wasting no time
The latest agenda from the U.S. DOT says a formal proposal to require speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles will be unveiled in May.
By Mark Schremmer | May 2024
John Bendel is Land Line’s contributing editor-at-large. A former trucker, former editor at National Lampoon and two trucking magazines, John is an author, photographer, and freelancer. His work has appeared in the New York Times, The Washington Post, and many U.S. newspapers.