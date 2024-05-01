A man’s plan to add 45,000 truck parking spaces
Related Articles
Business
LED question debated again
An old debate of what constitutes a “failed” LED tail lamp was renewed at the 2024 Technology & Maintenance Council meeting.
By Tom Berg | May 2024
Business
Natural gas as a fuel source in trucking?
Utilizing natural gas as fuel is the focus of a recent report released by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency.
By Land Line Staff | May 2024
Business
Driving Peterbilt’s new old 589
Peterbilt designers talked to many owners and drivers and learned that most didn’t want the styling to change.
By Tom Berg | May 2024
Business
The survey says
Recent surveys from the OOIDA Foundation provide a glimpse into how freight rates and detention time are affecting truck drivers.
By SJ Munoz | May 2024
Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.