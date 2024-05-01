Make a stop at The Spirit
Related Articles
Features
Truckers For Troops: Not your average care package program
The OOIDA Truckers For Troops care package campaign will fire up in May, raising money for active troops overseas to get goodies from home.
By Land Line Staff | May 2024
Features
OOIDA board member participating in Wall That Heals event
OOIDA Board Member Terry Button of Rushville, N.Y., will haul the Wall That Heals from Massachusetts to Penn Yan, N.Y., for an August event.
By SJ Munoz | May 2024
Features
‘We heard a loud crash’
OOIDA members Becky and Trent Wilmoth, husband-and-wife team drivers, were parked near the Key Bridge when it collapsed.
By SJ Munoz | May 2024
Features
Heroes of the highway
In March, Goodyear gave out its Highway Hero Award, and the Truckload Carriers Association named its Highway Angels of the Year.
By Land Line Staff | May 2024