Revising the rules

May 2024
Keith Goble
|
News
For decades, truck drivers have been victimized by predatory lease-purchase agreements. A task force aims to remove these predatory deals.
By Mark Schremmer | May 2024
The U.S. DOT appears poised to move forward with a final rule to require automatic emergency braking systems on heavy trucks.
The Prove It Act was introduced in Congress as a way to protect small businesses from potential government overreach and overregulation.
The latest agenda from the U.S. DOT says a formal proposal to require speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles will be unveiled in May.
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.
