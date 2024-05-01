Company bringing truck platooning to Ohio and Indiana

May 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

Truck platooning has taken a back seat to more advanced autonomous technologies, but one defense con
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

lease purchase

News

A new lease on life for truckers?

For decades, truck drivers have been victimized by predatory lease-purchase agreements. A task force aims to remove these predatory deals.

By Mark Schremmer | May 2024

automatic emergency braking

News

Truckers on AEBs: Give me a break

The U.S. DOT appears poised to move forward with a final rule to require automatic emergency braking systems on heavy trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | May 2024

PROVE It Act

News

Overregulation hurts small businesses, congressman says

The Prove It Act was introduced in Congress as a way to protect small businesses from potential government overreach and overregulation.

By Mark Schremmer | May 2024

speed limiters

News

Wasting no time

The latest agenda from the U.S. DOT says a formal proposal to require speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles will be unveiled in May.

By Mark Schremmer | May 2024

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.