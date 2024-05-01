Roses & Razzberries – May 2024

May 2024

SJ Munoz

|

ROSES to Louisville firefighter Bryce Carden for his role in rescuing a truck driver from a truck th
Related Articles

care package

Features

Truckers For Troops: Not your average care package program

The OOIDA Truckers For Troops care package campaign will fire up in May, raising money for active troops overseas to get goodies from home.

By Land Line Staff | May 2024

Wall That Heals

Features

OOIDA board member participating in Wall That Heals event

OOIDA Board Member Terry Button of Rushville, N.Y., will haul the Wall That Heals from Massachusetts to Penn Yan, N.Y., for an August event.

By SJ Munoz | May 2024

Key Bridge

Features

‘We heard a loud crash’

OOIDA members Becky and Trent Wilmoth, husband-and-wife team drivers, were parked near the Key Bridge when it collapsed.

By SJ Munoz | May 2024

Truckers

Features

Heroes of the highway

In March, Goodyear gave out its Highway Hero Award, and the Truckload Carriers Association named its Highway Angels of the Year.

By Land Line Staff | May 2024

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.