Heroes of the highway

May 2024
The OOIDA Truckers For Troops care package campaign will fire up in May, raising money for active troops overseas to get goodies from home.
By Land Line Staff | May 2024
OOIDA Board Member Terry Button of Rushville, N.Y., will haul the Wall That Heals from Massachusetts to Penn Yan, N.Y., for an August event.
By SJ Munoz | May 2024
OOIDA members Becky and Trent Wilmoth, husband-and-wife team drivers, were parked near the Key Bridge when it collapsed.
Former truck driver David Proctor wrote and stars in “Grabbing the Hammer Lane: A Trucker Narrative.”
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | May 2024
