The Parking Zone – May 2024

Death by a thousand cuts

May 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

Over the past year or two, federal and state governments have been ramping up efforts to address the
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

lease purchase

News

A new lease on life for truckers?

For decades, truck drivers have been victimized by predatory lease-purchase agreements. A task force aims to remove these predatory deals.

By Mark Schremmer | May 2024

automatic emergency braking

News

Truckers on AEBs: Give me a break

The U.S. DOT appears poised to move forward with a final rule to require automatic emergency braking systems on heavy trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | May 2024

PROVE It Act

News

Overregulation hurts small businesses, congressman says

The Prove It Act was introduced in Congress as a way to protect small businesses from potential government overreach and overregulation.

By Mark Schremmer | May 2024

speed limiters

News

Wasting no time

The latest agenda from the U.S. DOT says a formal proposal to require speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles will be unveiled in May.

By Mark Schremmer | May 2024

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.