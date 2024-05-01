The survey says

Land Line
May 2024
SJ Munoz
|
Business
There’s a significant lack of truck parking. A pitch to increase the supply was made at the 2024 Technology & Maintenance Council meeting.
By Tom Berg | May 2024
An old debate of what constitutes a “failed” LED tail lamp was renewed at the 2024 Technology & Maintenance Council meeting.
Utilizing natural gas as fuel is the focus of a recent report released by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency.
By Land Line Staff | May 2024
Peterbilt designers talked to many owners and drivers and learned that most didn’t want the styling to change.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
