Truckers For Troops: Not your average care package program

Land Line
Advanced Search
May 2024
•
Land Line Staff
|
Features
OOIDA Board Member Terry Button of Rushville, N.Y., will haul the Wall That Heals from Massachusetts to Penn Yan, N.Y., for an August event.
By SJ Munoz | May 2024
OOIDA members Becky and Trent Wilmoth, husband-and-wife team drivers, were parked near the Key Bridge when it collapsed.
In March, Goodyear gave out its Highway Hero Award, and the Truckload Carriers Association named its Highway Angels of the Year.
By Land Line Staff | May 2024
Former truck driver David Proctor wrote and stars in “Grabbing the Hammer Lane: A Trucker Narrative.”
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | May 2024
Latest Podcasts