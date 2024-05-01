Slight Detour – May 2024

Land Line
May 2024
Ryan Witkowski
Features
The OOIDA Truckers For Troops care package campaign will fire up in May, raising money for active troops overseas to get goodies from home.
By Land Line Staff | May 2024
OOIDA Board Member Terry Button of Rushville, N.Y., will haul the Wall That Heals from Massachusetts to Penn Yan, N.Y., for an August event.
By SJ Munoz | May 2024
OOIDA members Becky and Trent Wilmoth, husband-and-wife team drivers, were parked near the Key Bridge when it collapsed.
In March, Goodyear gave out its Highway Hero Award, and the Truckload Carriers Association named its Highway Angels of the Year.
