Without hesitation

May 2023
SJ Munoz
Features
Land Line recently spoke with several OOIDA members about why they joined the Association and why other truckers should do the same.
By Land Line Staff | May 2023
Tens of thousands of truckers attended the 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show. It also included a celebration of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary.
By Mark Schremmer | May 2023
For one OOIDA life member, the 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show will be one to remember. Find out what made the event so memorable.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
A pair of OOIDA members recently received the TA Citizen Driver award. Find out who got the trucking honor and why.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
