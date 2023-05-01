OOIDA on the road – May 2023

A new Western Star’s hauling the OOIDA tour trailer.

May 2023

Chuck Robinson

Spring might seem a little brighter for Marty Ellis as he drives the Spirit of the American Trucker
Proud to be a member

Land Line recently spoke with several OOIDA members about why they joined the Association and why other truckers should do the same.

By Land Line Staff | May 2023

A time to celebrate

Tens of thousands of truckers attended the 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show. It also included a celebration of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary.

By Mark Schremmer | May 2023

How sweet it is

For one OOIDA life member, the 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show will be one to remember. Find out what made the event so memorable.

By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023

Two of a kind

A pair of OOIDA members recently received the TA Citizen Driver award. Find out who got the trucking honor and why.

By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.