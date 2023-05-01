Proud to be a member

Land Line
May 2023
Land Line Staff
Features
For one OOIDA life member, the 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show will be one to remember. Find out what made the event so memorable.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
With three trucks shows scheduled in June, trucking enthusiasts will have their calendars full. Here’s the details on all the events.
ChatGPT might not be trustworthy, but it points to the future of artificial intelligence, and it is likely to rock the trucking industry.
By John Bendel | May 2023
You never have to look far for good looking trucks caught on the lot at 4 State Trucks home of the Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.
By Bryan Martin | May 2023
Latest Podcasts