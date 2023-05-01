Take two
OOIDA cautions FMCSA not to repeat mistakes of previous crash study.
Related Articles
News
Truck parking bills reintroduced in House and Senate
The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act is back in Congress. Will this latest attempt be the final stop?
By Tyson Fisher | May 2023
News
EPA mandate hits small businesses the hardest, opponents say
The EPA’s stringent emission mandate for heavy-duty trucks took effect on March 27. However, opponents are still fighting to overturn the rule.
By Mark Schremmer | May 2023
News
An SMS makeover?
FMCSA wants significant changes made to its Safety Measurement System. Motor carriers can take the new SMS for a spin.
By Mark Schremmer | May 2023
News
States make progress to expand ‘move-over’ rules
Bills in statehouses across the country call for move-over protection revisions to apply to highway users that include truckers.
By Keith Goble | May 2023
Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.