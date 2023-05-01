The cost of not knowing

Land Line
May 2023
•
Ryan Witkowski
|
Business
OOIDA’s Truck to Success course will be offered this October in Blue Springs, Mo. For those who can’t attend, there’s also a video option.
By SJ Munoz | May 2023
OOIDA hosted an educational session on dealing with brokers during the 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show. Here were the big takeaways.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
Kenworth marks 100 years in 2023. Two special-edition trucks its W900 and T680 sleeper-cab highway tractor are part of the celebration.
By Tom Berg | May 2023
Annually, the Technology and Maintenance Council holds a meeting to highlight the products that aim to maximize a motor carrier’s performance.
