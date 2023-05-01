Artificial intelligence and the future of trucking
•
|
Related Articles
Features
Proud to be a member
Land Line recently spoke with several OOIDA members about why they joined the Association and why other truckers should do the same.
By Land Line Staff | May 2023
Features
How sweet it is
For one OOIDA life member, the 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show will be one to remember. Find out what made the event so memorable.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
Features
Two of a kind
A pair of OOIDA members recently received the TA Citizen Driver award. Find out who got the trucking honor and why.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
Features
Truck show season is here
With three trucks shows scheduled in June, trucking enthusiasts will have their calendars full. Here’s the details on all the events.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
John Bendel is Land Line’s contributing editor-at-large. A former trucker, former editor at National Lampoon and two trucking magazines, John is an author, photographer, and freelancer. His work has appeared in the New York Times, The Washington Post, and many U.S. newspapers.