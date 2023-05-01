A century’s worth of Kenworth

May 2023

Tom Berg

|

Kenworth Truck Co. has kicked off a yearlong 100th anniversary celebration to mark the company’s f
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Truck To Success

Business

Truck to Success offers many routes

OOIDA’s Truck to Success course will be offered this October in Blue Springs, Mo. For those who can’t attend, there’s also a video option.

By SJ Munoz | May 2023

brokers

Business

Making the smart choice

OOIDA hosted an educational session on dealing with brokers during the 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show. Here were the big takeaways.

By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023

Operating costs

Business

The cost of not knowing

Knowing your operating costs can be the difference between a successful and unsuccessful owner-operator, an OOIDA survey reveals.

By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023

Technology & Maintenance Council

Business

An exhibition of technology

Annually, the Technology and Maintenance Council holds a meeting to highlight the products that aim to maximize a motor carrier’s performance.

By Tom Berg | May 2023

Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.