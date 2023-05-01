A century’s worth of Kenworth
Related Articles
Business
Truck to Success offers many routes
OOIDA’s Truck to Success course will be offered this October in Blue Springs, Mo. For those who can’t attend, there’s also a video option.
By SJ Munoz | May 2023
Business
Making the smart choice
OOIDA hosted an educational session on dealing with brokers during the 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show. Here were the big takeaways.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
Business
The cost of not knowing
Knowing your operating costs can be the difference between a successful and unsuccessful owner-operator, an OOIDA survey reveals.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
Business
An exhibition of technology
Annually, the Technology and Maintenance Council holds a meeting to highlight the products that aim to maximize a motor carrier’s performance.
By Tom Berg | May 2023
Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.