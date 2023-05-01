How sweet it is

Land Line
May 2023
Ryan Witkowski
|
Features
Land Line recently spoke with several OOIDA members about why they joined the Association and why other truckers should do the same.
By Land Line Staff | May 2023
A pair of OOIDA members recently received the TA Citizen Driver award. Find out who got the trucking honor and why.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has named Andrew Waits of Tacoma, Wash., as the 2022 recipient of its Highway Hero Award.
By SJ Munoz | May 2023
With three trucks shows scheduled in June, trucking enthusiasts will have their calendars full. Here’s the details on all the events.
