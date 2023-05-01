Truck to Success offers many routes
Business
Making the smart choice
OOIDA hosted an educational session on dealing with brokers during the 2023 Mid-America Trucking Show. Here were the big takeaways.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
Business
A century’s worth of Kenworth
Kenworth marks 100 years in 2023. Two special-edition trucks its W900 and T680 sleeper-cab highway tractor are part of the celebration.
By Tom Berg | May 2023
Business
The cost of not knowing
Knowing your operating costs can be the difference between a successful and unsuccessful owner-operator, an OOIDA survey reveals.
By Ryan Witkowski | May 2023
Business
An exhibition of technology
Annually, the Technology and Maintenance Council holds a meeting to highlight the products that aim to maximize a motor carrier’s performance.
By Tom Berg | May 2023
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.