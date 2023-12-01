State Watch – December 2023/January 2024
Related Articles
News
A new year
Trucking needs to improve. There’s no better time to take action than in a new year. Land Line provides lawmakers and regulators with four resolutions.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2023/January 2024
News
Rocky regulatory road?
FMCSA has several rulemakings it plans to advance in late 2023 and 2024. Let Land Line provide a road map for what’s coming.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2023/January 2024
News
‘Controlling the debt’
The FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force heard a report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about employer-driven debt.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2023/January 2024
News
Overtime for truckers: ‘Let’s be fair’
Most truck drivers do not receive overtime due to a longstanding exemption. The GOT Truckers Act would change that.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2023/January 2024
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.