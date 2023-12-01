J.B. Hunt president receives Influential Woman in Trucking Award

December 2023/January 2024

Ryan Witkowski

|

Citing her “passion and leadership,” Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt Transport Services,
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Wreaths Across America

Features

More than a delivery

OOIDA life member Don Crouse has been active with the Wreaths Across America program since he heard about it on Land Line Now in 2008.

By SJ Munoz | December 2023/January 2024

hall of fame

Features

‘An honor’

Kenworth, Goodyear, Schneider and the American Trucking Associations were honored as the newest members of the ATIL Hall of Fame.

By SJ Munoz | December 2023/January 2024

scholarship

Features

Scholarship applications being accepted

Are you an OOIDA member with a child or grandchild who could use a scholarship to go to college or a trade school?

By Land Line Staff | December 2023/January 2024

Special Olympics

Features

‘Hearts of gold’

Truckers in Minnesota gathered for a convoy in October that generated about $25,000 for the state’s Special Olympics organization.

By SJ Munoz | December 2023/January 2024