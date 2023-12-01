J.B. Hunt president receives Influential Woman in Trucking Award

Land Line
December 2023/January 2024
Ryan Witkowski
|
Features
OOIDA life member Don Crouse has been active with the Wreaths Across America program since he heard about it on Land Line Now in 2008.
By SJ Munoz | December 2023/January 2024
Kenworth, Goodyear, Schneider and the American Trucking Associations were honored as the newest members of the ATIL Hall of Fame.
Are you an OOIDA member with a child or grandchild who could use a scholarship to go to college or a trade school?
By Land Line Staff | December 2023/January 2024
Truckers in Minnesota gathered for a convoy in October that generated about $25,000 for the state’s Special Olympics organization.
