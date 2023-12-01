Trucking History – December 2023/January 2024

Land Line
December 2023/January 2024
Features
Features
OOIDA life member Don Crouse has been active with the Wreaths Across America program since he heard about it on Land Line Now in 2008.
By SJ Munoz | December 2023/January 2024
Kenworth, Goodyear, Schneider and the American Trucking Associations were honored as the newest members of the ATIL Hall of Fame.
Are you an OOIDA member with a child or grandchild who could use a scholarship to go to college or a trade school?
By Land Line Staff | December 2023/January 2024
Citing her “passion and leadership,” J.B. Hunt President Shelley Simpson was honored with the 2023 Influential Woman in Trucking Award.
By Ryan Witkowski | December 2023/January 2024
