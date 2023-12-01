Trucking’s top concerns

Land Line
December 2023/January 2024
Land Line Staff
News
Trucking needs to improve. There’s no better time to take action than in a new year. Land Line provides lawmakers and regulators with four resolutions.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2023/January 2024
FMCSA has several rulemakings it plans to advance in late 2023 and 2024. Let Land Line provide a road map for what’s coming.
The FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force heard a report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about employer-driven debt.
Most truck drivers do not receive overtime due to a longstanding exemption. The GOT Truckers Act would change that.
