A passion for motorcycles

Land Line
Advanced Search
December 2023/January 2024
•
SJ Munoz
|
Features
Kenworth, Goodyear, Schneider and the American Trucking Associations were honored as the newest members of the ATIL Hall of Fame.
By SJ Munoz | December 2023/January 2024
Are you an OOIDA member with a child or grandchild who could use a scholarship to go to college or a trade school?
By Land Line Staff | December 2023/January 2024
Citing her “passion and leadership,” J.B. Hunt President Shelley Simpson was honored with the 2023 Influential Woman in Trucking Award.
By Ryan Witkowski | December 2023/January 2024
Truckers in Minnesota gathered for a convoy in October that generated about $25,000 for the state’s Special Olympics organization.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
Latest Podcasts