Podcast: FMCSA to cars – time to share the road

FMCSA is undertaking a project to alert the general public about sharing the road with large trucks. OOIDA’s Jay Grimes has the details. Also, Norita Taylor and Nikki Johnson of OOIDA discuss the Association’s work to help support U.S. troops overseas and at home. And ELDs have long been unpopular – due in part to their inflexibility. Marty Ellis says some truckers are trying to cope in a not-so-proper way, and one weigh station has figured that out.

Over the next two weeks, OOIDA is recognizing National Military Appreciation Month with its Mission: Military Appreciation campaign.

You can send OOIDA information about a member of the military you’d like us to send a care package to by emailing Troops@OOIDA.com.

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Speedway in Calvert City, Ky., located at 65 Truck Plaza Lane. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

The leader of EPA gets grilled in Congress over recent emission rules. A new report from Ryder puts a big price tag on the shift to electric vehicles. And in the market for a street-legal, SUV-sized Radio Flyer wagon? Well, you’re in luck.

OOIDA’s efforts to help support the troops

Recognizing our service members in the military is important not only during Military Appreciation Month, but every month. We speak with a couple of the women who help with the care packages OOIDA provides about the importance of these gifts, as well as how the Association and its members give back to the men and women serving overseas.

FMCSA to cars: Time to share the road

This week, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is undertaking a project designed to alert the general public about how to share the road with large trucks. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes discusses that – and an extension of the emergency order issued in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Weigh station figures out ELD shenanigans

ELDs have long been unpopular with many truckers – due in part to their inflexibility. Marty Ellis says some truckers are trying to cope in a not-so-proper way, and one weigh station has figured that out.

