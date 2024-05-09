Contact Us

Podcast: FMCSA to cars – time to share the road

May 9, 2024

|

FMCSA is undertaking a project to alert the general public about sharing the road with large trucks. OOIDA’s Jay Grimes has the details. Also, Norita Taylor and Nikki Johnson of OOIDA discuss the Association’s work to help support U.S. troops overseas and at home. And ELDs have long been unpopular – due in part to their inflexibility. Marty Ellis says some truckers are trying to cope in a not-so-proper way, and one weigh station has figured that out.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – OOIDA’s efforts to help support the troops

24:59 – FMCSA to cars: Time to share the road

40:23 – Weigh station figures out ELD shenanigans

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The leader of EPA gets grilled in Congress over recent emission rules. A new report from Ryder puts a big price tag on the shift to electric vehicles. And in the market for a street-legal, SUV-sized Radio Flyer wagon? Well, you’re in luck.

OOIDA’s efforts to help support the troops

Recognizing our service members in the military is important not only during Military Appreciation Month, but every month. We speak with a couple of the women who help with the care packages OOIDA provides about the importance of these gifts, as well as how the Association and its members give back to the men and women serving overseas.

FMCSA to cars: Time to share the road

This week, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is undertaking a project designed to alert the general public about how to share the road with large trucks. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes discusses that – and an extension of the emergency order issued in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Weigh station figures out ELD shenanigans

ELDs have long been unpopular with many truckers – due in part to their inflexibility. Marty Ellis says some truckers are trying to cope in a not-so-proper way, and one weigh station has figured that out.

