Mack MD Electric enters production

December 2023/January 2024

Tom Berg

|

Mack Trucks has begun adding battery-electric medium-duty models to its MD series of diesel trucks,
Related Articles

broker

Business

Staying ahead of the game

Broker fraud is on the rise, and knowing how to spot it is key. Here’s how the OOIDA Foundation is helping truckers through education.

By Ryan Witkowski | December 2023/January 2024

LED

Business

How many burned-out diodes will ‘fail’ an LED tail lamp?

How many burned-out diodes will “fail” an LED tail lamp? The industry says 50%, but there is no federal standard.

By Tom Berg | December 2023/January 2024

Yellow

Business

The bidding starts at …

Yellow filed for bankruptcy in August. About two months later, the stage was being set for the company’s assets to be auctioned.

By Tyson Fisher | December 2023/January 2024

winter

Business

Maintenance Q&A – December 2023/January 2024

In this edition of Maintenance Q&A, we take a look at problems that the winter weather can bring and how you can prepare for them.

By Daniel Mustafa | December 2023/January 2024

Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.