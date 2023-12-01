‘Hearts of gold’

Land Line
December 2023/January 2024
SJ Munoz
Features
Kenworth, Goodyear, Schneider and the American Trucking Associations were honored as the newest members of the ATIL Hall of Fame.
By SJ Munoz | December 2023/January 2024
Are you an OOIDA member with a child or grandchild who could use a scholarship to go to college or a trade school?
By Land Line Staff | December 2023/January 2024
Citing her “passion and leadership,” J.B. Hunt President Shelley Simpson was honored with the 2023 Influential Woman in Trucking Award.
By Ryan Witkowski | December 2023/January 2024
A 350-image book featuring the collection at the Haas Moto Museum in Dallas was released posthumously to honor museum creator Bobby Haas.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
