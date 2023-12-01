‘Split-second decision’

OOIDA member uses truck to block vehicle of man shooting at New York trooper

December 2023/January 2024

SJ Munoz

|

Above and beyond doesn’t begin to describe the efforts of a logging truck driver on Interstate 88
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Trucking

News

A new year

Trucking needs to improve. There’s no better time to take action than in a new year. Land Line provides lawmakers and regulators with four resolutions.

By Mark Schremmer | December 2023/January 2024

FMCSA

News

Rocky regulatory road?

FMCSA has several rulemakings it plans to advance in late 2023 and 2024. Let Land Line provide a road map for what’s coming.

By Mark Schremmer | December 2023/January 2024

Truck Leasing

News

‘Controlling the debt’

The FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force heard a report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about employer-driven debt.

By Mark Schremmer | December 2023/January 2024

Overtime

News

Overtime for truckers: ‘Let’s be fair’

Most truck drivers do not receive overtime due to a longstanding exemption. The GOT Truckers Act would change that.

By Mark Schremmer | December 2023/January 2024

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.