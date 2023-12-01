Scholarship applications being accepted

December 2023/January 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Do you have a child or grandchild looking for some assistance paying for college? The time to act is
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Wreaths Across America

Features

More than a delivery

OOIDA life member Don Crouse has been active with the Wreaths Across America program since he heard about it on Land Line Now in 2008.

By SJ Munoz | December 2023/January 2024

hall of fame

Features

‘An honor’

Kenworth, Goodyear, Schneider and the American Trucking Associations were honored as the newest members of the ATIL Hall of Fame.

By SJ Munoz | December 2023/January 2024

Influential Woman in Trucking Award

Features

J.B. Hunt president receives Influential Woman in Trucking Award

Citing her “passion and leadership,” J.B. Hunt President Shelley Simpson was honored with the 2023 Influential Woman in Trucking Award.

By Ryan Witkowski | December 2023/January 2024

Special Olympics

Features

‘Hearts of gold’

Truckers in Minnesota gathered for a convoy in October that generated about $25,000 for the state’s Special Olympics organization.

By SJ Munoz | December 2023/January 2024