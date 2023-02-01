You’re the expert

Land Line
February 2023
Collin Long
Collin Long is OOIDA's Director of Government Affairs.
News
FMCSA is considering a mandate that would place trackers on truckers. OOIDA is against adding more surveillance in the name of safety.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2023
The Senate introduced a truck parking bill in December, offering hope the measure could reach the president’s desk in 2023.
By Tyson Fisher | February 2023
FMCSA is considering making the ELD mandate apply to older trucks. OOIDA argues there’s no proven safety benefit from using ELDs.
The Trucking Alliance made another push for hair testing. Again, the group was denied by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
