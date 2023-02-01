‘The DOT will not text you’
OOIDA warns truckers of phone scam.
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
Related Articles
Business
Broker issues take spotlight in 2023
FMCSA issued a proposal in January regarding requirements for brokers that has been in the making for more than a decade.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2023
Business
EPA rule will hurt small-business truckers, OOIDA says
The EPA announced its strict clear air standards for heavy-duty trucks in December. OOIDA was quick to criticize the decision.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2023
Business
A bailout
The Biden administration signed off on a $36 billion bailout to help the pension funds of truck drivers and warehouse workers.
By Land Line Staff | February 2023
Business
Trucking & Taxes – February 2023
This edition of Trucking & Taxes discusses making new financial commitments and goals for you and your business in 2023.
By Barry G. Fowler | February 2023