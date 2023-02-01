‘The DOT will not text you’

OOIDA warns truckers of phone scam.

February 2023

Tyson Fisher

|

OOIDA member Scott Moderson knew something wasn’t right. Moderson received an odd text on his phon
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
Lucas Oil

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related Articles

brokers

Business

Broker issues take spotlight in 2023

FMCSA issued a proposal in January regarding requirements for brokers that has been in the making for more than a decade.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2023

EPA

Business

EPA rule will hurt small-business truckers, OOIDA says

The EPA announced its strict clear air standards for heavy-duty trucks in December. OOIDA was quick to criticize the decision.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2023

Business

A bailout

The Biden administration signed off on a $36 billion bailout to help the pension funds of truck drivers and warehouse workers.

By Land Line Staff | February 2023

Trucking and Taxes, Trucking & Taxes, per diem

Business

Trucking & Taxes – February 2023

This edition of Trucking & Taxes discusses making new financial commitments and goals for you and your business in 2023.

By Barry G. Fowler | February 2023