Broker issues take spotlight in 2023
Business
EPA rule will hurt small-business truckers, OOIDA says
The EPA announced its strict clear air standards for heavy-duty trucks in December. OOIDA was quick to criticize the decision.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2023
Business
A bailout
The Biden administration signed off on a $36 billion bailout to help the pension funds of truck drivers and warehouse workers.
By Land Line Staff | February 2023
Business
Trucking & Taxes – February 2023
This edition of Trucking & Taxes discusses making new financial commitments and goals for you and your business in 2023.
By Barry G. Fowler | February 2023
Business
Road Law – February 2023
In this issue of Road Law, we’ll give you examples of the information we usually ask you to provide to us and why we want it.
By Jeff McConnell and James Mennella | February 2023