Hair loss

Trucking Alliance’s hair testing proposal denied again.

February 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

The Trucking Alliance has been denied again, but the fight is expected to continue. For years, the t
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
WWWilliams

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related Articles

trackers on truckers

News

Trackers on truckers?

FMCSA is considering a mandate that would place trackers on truckers. OOIDA is against adding more surveillance in the name of safety.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2023

truck parking

News

End in sight?

The Senate introduced a truck parking bill in December, offering hope the measure could reach the president’s desk in 2023.

By Tyson Fisher | February 2023

ELD

News

Where’s the safety benefit?

FMCSA is considering making the ELD mandate apply to older trucks. OOIDA argues there’s no proven safety benefit from using ELDs.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2023

fuel tax

News

Three states seek fuel tax rate changes

State lawmakers around the nation are pursuing changes to how much fuel excise tax their state collects for transportation.

By Keith Goble | February 2023