Heavy hauling

Land Line
February 2023
Ryan Witkowski
The Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Association began as a result of unrest in the 1970s. Fifty years later, OOIDA continues its mission.
By SJ Munoz | February 2023
Launched on Jan. 1, OOIDA’s “2 for 50” campaign offers new or existing members two years of membership to the Association for $50.
By Ryan Witkowski | February 2023
Ashley Leiva, a driver for Noemi Trucking and U.S. Army veteran, was named the 2022 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence winner.
Steve Vole, a driver for GBF Trucking in Wisconsin, saved a fellow driver from a burning truck on the Ohio Turnpike in October.
