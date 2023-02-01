Trucking & Taxes – February 2023

New commitments, new goals

February 2023

Barry G. Fowler

No, we are not talking about New Year’s resolutions you don’t keep. Instead, we are talking abou
Related Articles

brokers

Business

Broker issues take spotlight in 2023

FMCSA issued a proposal in January regarding requirements for brokers that has been in the making for more than a decade.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2023

EPA

Business

EPA rule will hurt small-business truckers, OOIDA says

The EPA announced its strict clear air standards for heavy-duty trucks in December. OOIDA was quick to criticize the decision.

By Mark Schremmer | February 2023

Business

A bailout

The Biden administration signed off on a $36 billion bailout to help the pension funds of truck drivers and warehouse workers.

By Land Line Staff | February 2023

Road law

Business

Road Law – February 2023

In this issue of Road Law, we’ll give you examples of the information we usually ask you to provide to us and why we want it.

By Jeff McConnell and James Mennella | February 2023