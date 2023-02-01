Trucking & Taxes – February 2023

Land Line
February 2023
Barry G. Fowler
Business
FMCSA issued a proposal in January regarding requirements for brokers that has been in the making for more than a decade.
By Mark Schremmer | February 2023
The EPA announced its strict clear air standards for heavy-duty trucks in December. OOIDA was quick to criticize the decision.
The Biden administration signed off on a $36 billion bailout to help the pension funds of truck drivers and warehouse workers.
By Land Line Staff | February 2023
In this issue of Road Law, we’ll give you examples of the information we usually ask you to provide to us and why we want it.
By Jeff McConnell and James Mennella | February 2023
