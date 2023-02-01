Still fighting
From humble beginnings, OOIDA keeps mission alive.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
OOIDA celebrates 50th with membership special
Launched on Jan. 1, OOIDA’s “2 for 50” campaign offers new or existing members two years of membership to the Association for $50.
By Ryan Witkowski | February 2023
‘Keep the business going’
Ashley Leiva, a driver for Noemi Trucking and U.S. Army veteran, was named the 2022 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence winner.
By SJ Munoz | February 2023
Trucker to the rescue
Steve Vole, a driver for GBF Trucking in Wisconsin, saved a fellow driver from a burning truck on the Ohio Turnpike in October.
By SJ Munoz | February 2023
Heavy hauling
A haul weighing nearly 1 million pounds recently made its way across four states. The dimensions of the load were staggering.
By Ryan Witkowski | February 2023