OOIDA celebrates 50th with membership special

February 2023

Ryan Witkowski

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association wouldn’t exist without the loyalty of its membe
OOIDA

Features

Still fighting

The Owner-Operators Independent Drivers Association began as a result of unrest in the 1970s. Fifty years later, OOIDA continues its mission.

By SJ Munoz | February 2023

Transition Trucking, Ashley Leiva

Features

‘Keep the business going’

Ashley Leiva, a driver for Noemi Trucking and U.S. Army veteran, was named the 2022 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence winner.

By SJ Munoz | February 2023

Steve Vole, fire

Features

Trucker to the rescue

Steve Vole, a driver for GBF Trucking in Wisconsin, saved a fellow driver from a burning truck on the Ohio Turnpike in October.

By SJ Munoz | February 2023

haul

Features

Heavy hauling

A haul weighing nearly 1 million pounds recently made its way across four states. The dimensions of the load were staggering.

By Ryan Witkowski | February 2023